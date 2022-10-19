WACO, Texas — There's a new officer in town and at 10 years old, he's probably the youngest Waco officer you've seen.
Devarjaye Daniel was sworn in on Oct. 19 as an honorary police officer of the law with the Waco Police Department.
He has since made it his mission since being diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer three years ago to be sworn in by as many police agencies as possible, according to a news release.
Daniel has been sworn into 670 agencies to date, as stated by Waco PD.
The sworn ceremony took place at the Waco Police Department Tower.
Congrats Devarjaye!
