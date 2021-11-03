Brazos County to begin vaccinations for those 50 and over beginning March 15

The Brazos County Vaccination Hub will accept the 1c group of eligible residents who schedule an appointment ahead of time

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Vaccination Hub announced Thursday they will begin vaccinations to people 50 to 64 years beginning Monday, March, 16. The vaccinations are to be distributed by appointment only.

The announcement comes days after Texas announced an expansion of vaccinations provided to the 1c group of persons who include the age range aforementioned.

Of those infected with COVID-19, 93% of the fatalities were from people 50 and over. By this time next week, those who are most at risk will be able to get a vaccine.

"By including this next most vulnerable group, the Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub can continue efforts to reduce the number of people who are hospitalized and die from the disease across all races, ethnicities and occupations." the Brazos County Vaccination Hub said in a statement released earlier today.