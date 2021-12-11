Brazos Valley Marine Corps League and Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley host first annual Cornhole Tournament

The organizations will donate the proceeds to place wreaths on the graves of deceased veterans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley Marine Corps League has partnered with Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley to host their first annual Cornhole Tournament.

The organizations decided to donate the proceeds to place wreaths on the graves of deceased veterans. The wreaths will be placed on the graves in the Brazos Valley on Dec. 18. An organizer with Saturday’s event said she’s happy to have planned an event to connect people across multiple generations through Cornhole.

"It's a hot new sport going across all generations and across the country and more importantly we were looking for a way to make fundraising fun again so this was our fundraiser,” Ellen Fuller, Volunteer Co-Chair for Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley, said.