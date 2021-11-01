Winter weather hits the Brazos Valley

KAGS' Dr. Christopher Nunley has been telling you about the incoming snow all week. Here's where you can find updates!

BRYAN, Texas — If you've been watching KAGS for the last week, the incoming snow we've got in the Brazos Valley is no surprise. Dr. Christopher Nunley proved yet again why we've got the most accurate forecast in the Valley. But, as you well know, with snow comes some things you have to watch out for! School closures, treacherous travel and power outages are just a couple of added elements that come with a snow day. You'll be able to get all of those updates in this article!

UPDATES & ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Allen Academy is now CLOSED for Monday!

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has closed all county offices for Monday, January 11. Offices will reopen at normal times Tuesday.

Texas A&M University campus in Bryan-College Station will be two hours late Monday morning. The campus will open at 10 a.m. for nonessential employees only. However, if you are able to work from home, you should work your normal day. If you have a question about your nonessential or essential status, talk to your respective leadership.

Blinn College also announced all campus locations will be 2 hours late. The campuses will open at 10 a.m. Monday.

2 HOURS LATE: The following schools are 2 hours late for Monday:

Blinn College - All campuses

Brenham ISD - Buses run regular routes, NO COVID testing Monday

TEEX

Texas A&M University - Bryan-College Station Campus

CLOSED: The following schools are CLOSED Monday:

Allen Academy

Anderson-Shiro CISD

Brazos Christian School

Bremond ISD

Bryan ISD

Buffalo ISD

Caldwell ISD

Calvert ISD

Centerville ISD

College Station ISD

Franklin ISD

Gause ISD

Harmony Science Academy

Hearne ISD

Huntsville ISD

Iola ISD

Leon ISD

Madisonville CISD

Milano ISD

Mumford ISD

Navasota ISD

Normangee ISD

North Zulch ISD

Richards ISD

Rockdale ISD

Sam Houston State University

Snook ISD

Somerville ISD

St. Joseph Catholic School

POWER OUTAGES REPORTED

College Station Utilities said a broken limb is to blame for a power outage in the Woodcreek neighborhood. They are working to fix the problems but don't have an estimate as to how long the outage may last.

College Station Utilities said a broken limb is to blame for a power outage in the Woodcreek neighborhood. They are working to fix the problems but don't have an estimate as to how long the outage may last.

Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting there is an outage affecting customers in the Miramont, Copperfield, Austin's Colony, and Steep Hollow areas. That outage is affecting about 1,000 customers at this time. There is no estimate on repairs. Also affecting BTU customers, the outage in the Woodlake area in College Station and the Old Cameron Ranch Road area. They believe the causes to be weather-related.

Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting there is an outage affecting customers in the Miramont, Copperfield, Austin's Colony, and Steep Hollow areas. That outage is affecting about 1,000 customers at this time. There is no estimate on repairs. Also affecting BTU customers, the outage in the Woodlake area in College Station and the Old Cameron Ranch Road area. They believe the causes to be weather-related.

TREACHEROUS TRAVEL

Hey everyone! Slow down! Do you think you're from Minnesota? If you're not used to driving in icy and snowy conditions, then you've got to crawl before you can walk, or even think about running. As someone from Minnesota can tell you, even on the first snow day of winter, Midwesterners have a problem navigating the roads. Bryan and College Station police are reporting there are a number of crashes within the cities.

You may think your 4-wheel drive can handle it but remember, you're sharing the road with a lot of people. Not to mention, our law enforcement officers, tow truck drivers and good Samaritans are stopping to help stranded drivers. You've got to watch out for them. Slow down and share the road!

Update: Since 12:30 PM, the Bryan Police Department has responded to 20 vehicle accidents and 5 reports of vehicles off of the roadway. If you don’t have to be on the roads, please stay at home. (This tweet was sent at 3:25 PM) — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) January 10, 2021

TXDOT has been working to treat the roads since Saturday to help with driving conditions, but snow doesn't play by the rules. It can accumulate quickly and cause slushy, slippery conditions. Be careful!

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office has reported ice is forming on the roads. Several vehicles have slid off the roadway due to the ice on Highway 6 north of Calvert.

YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS!

We'll continue to update this as videos and pics come in!