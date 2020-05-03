COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We want to warn you. Some of the following details may be disturbing for some readers.

A Bryan man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography after police said they discovered the videos while executing a narcotics search warrant.

Leslie Leshe, 37, is facing three counts of possession of child pornography, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, manual delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of having a prohibited weapon. Police said Leshe is also in violation of his parole.

Police said they served the narcotics search warrant at a location in College Station and they detained Leshe at the scene. Leshe is well known to law enforcement and has an extensive criminal history, including charges of being in possession of dangerous drugs and credit card abuse.

Police said Leshe identified his cell phone to them and even gave them his password so authorities could search for evidence of drug trafficking, something that was included in the search warrant, according to court documents. Investigators said they found three videos that showed a "compilation," meaning several short videos of several people engaging in sexual acts. Investigators said they believed many of the people in the videos were between the ages of 3 and 15.

One of the videos was titled "Peter Boil & His Child Whores Masturbation Timeout Shows Little Ones Part 2," according to court documents, and was also a compilation video. The video showed children of all ages engaging in sexual acts with one another, as well as with adults.

Investigators said one of the videos shows a man having sex with a child they believe to be under 10 years old. The child begins crying and another person wipes their tears away. In another video, a child investigators believe to be under the age of 4 is being forced to engage in a sexual act with an adult.

Leshe is in the Brazos County Jail on $136,000 bond.

