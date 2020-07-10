Bryan PD warns community about Facebook Scam circulating

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department wants the community to be cautious regarding scams circulating online. The newest scam being reported is targeting the Hispanic community.
A fake Facebook profile is advertising discounted TV, phone, and internet. The installation and set up uses fake information, and then the buyer must wire transfer payment to the Dominican Republic.
Bryan police could not reach the person advertising the services, but they want residents to always verify services are from a reputable company before giving any sort of payment.
So far, Bryan police have not had any victims file reports regarding this scam.