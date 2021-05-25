City of Bryan summer pool schedule reduced due to lifeguard shortage

The pools will reopen May 31

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan announced Tuesday summer pool schedule hours will be reduced due to lifeguard shortages.

Sadie Thomas Pool will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. Henderson Harbor will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m. Bryan Aquatic Center will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.

The city can only safely operate one facility each day due to the lifeguard shortage ad the decision was made to rotate facilities so all pools could get fair and equal treatment at least two days of the week.

The city is still looking to recruit lifeguards throughout the upcoming summer that is expected to be particularly busy now that CDC regulations have lifted and more residents are vaccinated from COVID-19.

If additional hires are made, pool hours are expected to expand.

To ensure the hiring process is a success, the City of Bryan is starting a recruiting effort that would allow individuals to be certified to be a lifeguard in depths up to five feet. This innovative certification process would speed up hiring opportunities and help applicants who may be reluctant to work in deeper level pools.

Training and certification are free and applicants will be provided a free t-shirt, hip pack, whistle and guard suit.

To apply to be a lifeguard, visit the city's website here.