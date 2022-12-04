Have you seen this camper? College Station woman needs your help

A family's camper was stolen in the parking lot of their apartment complex. If you have any information contact the College Station Police Department.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Monday morning, Magaly Martel said she woke up to find her camper stolen from the parking lot of her apartment complex. Martel said she noticed when she was getting ready to take her 5-year-old to preschool.

Martel said she and her husband bought the trailer two years ago after she lost her job in the beginning months of the pandemic. Martel and her husband spent thousands of dollars on fixing up the camper for their family and even bought camping gear to go along with it.

Before making a police report, she contacted the apartment complex's towing company and the Homeowner’s Association, both of which told her that they didn't take possession of the camper.

After filing a police report with the College Station Police Department, she shared that the exterior of the trailer is small, and has a light blue exterior, with a mountain mural on the side.

"To have it all gone like this, I can't even begin to tell you how violated it feels to know that someone came to where you live and took something from you," said Martel.

Martel said if anyone has any information that could lead to the location of the camper, please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.