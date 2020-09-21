City of College Station offering American Red Cross childcare training

At the end of the course, participants will be certified in American Red Cross Babysitters Training with Pediatric First Aid/CPR and Basic Water Rescue.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Is your teenager looking for a babysitting gig but doesn't know how to stand out? Maybe you're looking to nanny but don't know how to start? The City of College Station has got you covered.

Childcare is no small task. There are essential skills needed to confidently care for a child and keep them safe. That's why College Station is offering American Red Cross babysitting training.

Starting in October, the city will host training for ages 10 and up. The training will cost $75 and will provide knowledge and skills to safely care for infants and children. They will cover the following topics:

Properly supervising children and infants

Choosing age-appropriate games and toys

Handling bedtime and discipline issues

Identifying hazards and preventing injuries

Communicating effectively with parents

Caring for common injuries and handling emergencies

Applying pediatric CPR

At the end of the course, participants will be certified in American Red Cross Babysitters Training with Pediatric First Aid/CPR and Basic Water Rescue. The certification will be good for two years.

Classes will take place at the Wolf Pen Creek Green Room on the following days:

Tuesdays (Oct. 6, 13, 20) & Thursdays (Oct. 8, 15, 22), 9-11 a.m.

Wednesdays (Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28), 5-8 p.m.

You can register for classes HERE.