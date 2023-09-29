'There are individuals that need help' | City of Killeen to implement plan to aid citizens experiencing homelessness

The plan was first presented to the City Council in September 2022.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced that it is implementing a strategic plan to begin construction of a transitional center to aid those experiencing homelessness on Friday, Sept. 29.

This plan was initially presented to City Council in September 2022 by Dr. Robert Marbut, Jr. after he spent months researching and studying Bell County citizens experiencing homelessness.

The research included the following five strategic keys to successfully manage and reduce homelessness in the area:

Understanding the exact problems

Addressing the root cause and/or triggers

Making big changes

Improving service delivery

The City says the plan includes funds for the construction of a multiplex with transitional housing, and a Licensed Master Social Worker.

City Manager Kent Cagle stated, "As the City progresses in the implementation phases of the plan, we do anticipate there may be a need to refine our approach to ensure that the services needed to address homelessness and mental health in our community are delivered with the intent to maximize optimum, long-term success."

The City says faith-based groups, service industries, first responders and school districts have all been supporting this plan since its inception. It also began when the City of Killeen and the City of Temple partnered to hire a consultant to address homelessness in Bell County.

Recommendations for the City of Temple to develop an Arbor of Hope East Campus and the City of Killeen to develop an Arbor of Hope West Campus are included in the plan.

Mayor Tim Davis, Temple City Council stated, “The Temple City Council is confident that the adopted plan will have a positive impact on both the City of Temple and those that are experiencing homelessness. The City of Temple may consider partnering with the City of Killeen when/if the City of Temple is confident that each City’s plans are consistent with the recommendations set forth in the Strategic Plan adopted by both cities.”

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King stated, "It is my hope that in the future, the city would be able to continue to coordinate our efforts with Temple and Bell County."

In a 6 News interview, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said, "I think the idea of a cooperative and a collaborative effort across the county is still very much alive. I think the form that it takes may evolve over time, and I'm not sure what that's going to look like as we go forward. It may not look like a single entity. We certainly know that there are individuals that need help, and I think all of the entities and all of the folks involved in this effort want to try to help meet those needs. I think a second overall goal concurrent with helping those that need help is to manage the resources that all of us have in the most efficient way that we can to meet those needs."

To learn more information about this plan, visit here.