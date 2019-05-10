COLLEGE STATION, Texas — People travelling through Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station saw some bright and shining faces Friday. Athletes all over Texas are in town this weekend is the 19th Fall Classic Special Olympics.

"The thing I love about Special Olympics is that we always empower our athletes to do the very best that they can," said Mikayla Dawson, the volunteer services manager for Special Olympics Texas.

About 5,000 athletes are expected to be in College Station competing against one another until Sunday.

"The athletes know the sport. They are great at bocce, they are great at softball, they are fast runners," Dawson said. "They know what they are doing."

Even though the competition has already kicked off, the Special Olympics are still looking for volunteers.

"If some people can donate a day, it makes a difference," said volunteer Sandra Clifton.

Clifton and her husband have been volunteering for more than 20 years. However, this year something happened.

"He recently passed away in August," Clifton said. "I knew I that I had to carry on that tradition."

Clifton keeps returning every year, even in tragedy, because of how important it is to her to give back to her community.

"We just felt it was always important and think of others, as well as your own family," Clifton said.

Clifton said the connections you make at Special Olympics are ones that last a lifetime.

"We've seen many of them grow up," Clifton said.

As well, you get to help make the athletes the star of the show.

If you are interested in volunteering, check out the 2019 Fall Classic Special Olympics website for more info.

The Special Olympics are also looking for people to help donate activities for the Athletes Village.

Anyone interested can email Dawson at mdawson@sotx.org.

