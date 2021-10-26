Update: Missing College Station woman found safe

Haley Elise Hargett, 30, was believed to be armed and headed to an unknown beach location.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Haley Elise Hargett, 30, was last seen in the College Station area wearing a short-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

According to the missing person flyer, law enforcement believes Hargett is armed and a danger to herself.

Police said she is possibly in a 2006 Black Scion XB with Texas License plate KDT1082.

If you see her, do not approach her and call the police.

If you have any information about her location, please call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.