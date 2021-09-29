COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens in College Station

St. Joseph Health will open the center to patients tomorrow.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — St. Joseph Health is partnering with The Texas Division of Emergency Management, Brazos County, and the Cities of Bryan and College Station to create a COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Center.

Tomorrow, the center will open to patients on the same campus as the hospital’s respiratory clinic in College Station. The Infusion Center will serve as an outpatient treatment center for patients with a doctors' referral.

Dr. Kia Parsi, the Chief Medical Officer for St. Joseph Health, spoke with KAGS News about why the hospital decided to start the process of opening an infusion center.

“With this most recent wave [of COVID-19], we just had more demand than we could provide for, so that’s why we reached out to the state. We talked to the county, the City of College Station, the City of Bryan, and together we have worked to open up this infusion site,” Parsi said.

The doctor also adds that receiving the treatment isn’t for everyone. Patients are required to meet specific qualifications to receive the antibodies. They must be confirmed COVID-19 Positive and within ten days of the first symptoms appearing.

Parsi also proposed that people should not think of this as an alternative to the COVID-19 vaccine. However, he said that people could receive both treatments but encourage those receiving the antibody treatment not to get the vaccine until 90 days have passed.