GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — The Grimes County Sheriff's Office has seized more than a dozen dogs on a property in Plantersville after an online video alerted them to the case.

Investigators said they were first told up to 80 dogs were on the property on Hollyknoll Drive and the animals were being used for dog fighting. The sheriff's office then used an animal seizure warrant to go to the property. After investigating, they said only 15 dogs were on the property and no one was living there at the time.

The dogs were rescued and authorities said they appear to be in poor health, with many looking to be malnourished. The dogs were taken to get veterinary care and checked for microchips.

Police said they have located the owner of the dogs and will consider charges once a veterinarian finishes their exams.

The Sheriff's Office said investigators did not find evidence the dogs were being fought at the Plantersville location, however, they will continue to look into if the dogs were being used at another location.

Authorities say the dogs were found with 15 pound chains around their neck and tied to trees on a wooded plot of land. They said the dogs did not have access to a lot of food and one puppy was found with broken limbs. Many of the dogs were infested with fleas and had skin infections, according to a post by the Houston Humane Society.

