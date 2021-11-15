x
Downtown Bryan's "Lights On!" Christmas event to take place Friday

The open event will light up the historic area in holiday lights and will include music, train rides and more
Credit: Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan will host its annual "Lights On!" ceremony Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., officially kicking off the holiday season for the City of Bryan. 

The event, presented by West Webb Allbritton and Gentry law, will light thousands of lights across Downtown Bryan with the lighting ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. 

The event will also host free Christmas train rides, hockey activities and performances by Ballet Brazos at the Palace Theater and the SFA Middle School Orchestra and Choir. Holiday-themed photo booth stations are also available.

Additionally, Children can send letters to Santa and drop them in mailboxes at Carnegie History Center Plaza, The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley and the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History. 

Downtown establishments including restaurants will be open late. Free parking is available Downtown outside of the street closure areas. 

