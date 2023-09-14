Former Mansfield ISD teacher suing district over emotional, mental distress caused by convicted school shooter

In the lawsuit, attorneys claim that the teacher had a mental and emotional breakdown, and took medical leave as a direct result of the student’s behavior.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A former Mansfield ISD teacher is suing the district over emotional and mental damage, claiming it did not protect her against a student who was later convicted of attempted capital murder for a shooting that injured three people at Timberview High School

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, attorneys for Aretha Hall say their client is seeking $1 million.

The lawsuit says that, during the academic year of 2021-2022 at Timberview High School, Hall was having issues with a student who was disruptive, aggressive and made “terroristic threats” toward her and other students in the class.

According to the lawsuit, when Hall decided to report the student to the high school administration, they “failed to properly address” the student’s behavior and allowed the situation to “continue to escalate creating an unsafe environment” for Hall.

In the lawsuit, attorneys claim that Hall had a mental and emotional breakdown, and took medical leave as a direct result of the student’s behavior.

Just weeks after Hall took leave from Timberview High School, a shooting involving the same student, later identified as Timothy Simpkins, was reported.

Simpkins injured two students and a teacher in the shooting that occurred on Oct. 6, 2021.

On July 24, Simpkins was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of attempted capital murder. He faced up to life in prison.

The lawsuit describes that, after learning of the shooting, Hall went into an “emotional and mental breakdown tailspin,” leading her to seek professional help, which she is still being treated with today.

Hall, who was an educator for more than 20 years, was eventually let go from her role at the high school and lost wages as a result, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit claims that the district violated the Texas Safe Schools Act, wrongfully terminated Hall, violated her contract and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.

WFAA reached out to Mansfield ISD for comment on the lawsuit but has yet to hear back.