Can you help find this girl? Grimes County teen reported missing

Authorities said she could be headed toward the Austin or Houston area. She may be with an adult male.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a girl who has been reported missing.

Authorities said Audra Scott, 13, was last seen April 22 around 12:15 a.m. on County Road 175 in Grimes County. She is described as a white female, 4'9" tall and weighing about 90 pounds. She had brown hair and brown eyes when she was last seen.

Authorities said she was wearing a gray "Sublime" T-shirt, black shorts, white tennis shoes and may have a navy-colored backpack with blue stripes and purple flowers with her.

This girl needs your help. Scott may be traveling with an adult male, according to authorities, and may be headed to the Houston or Austin areas.