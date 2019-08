BRYAN, Texas —

The owners of Shipwreck Grill contacted the Bryan Police Department on Sunday afternoon after one of their customers noticed a camera inside one of the stalls in the women’s restroom.

The owners turned in the camera to Bryan PD, and they, along with management and staff are doing everything they can to help Bryan PD in their investigation.

So far, there have been no arrests.

