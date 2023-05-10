One arrested after officials finds guns and explosives in Hearne

Robertson County authorities say one person has been arrested at a home off of Highway 79 and Old Franklin Highway. Explosives and guns were found.

HEARNE, Robertson County — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office has arrested one person near Highway 79 and Old Franklin Highway in Hearne on warrants.

Traffic through the area was previously closed, but as of 4:52 p.m. Robertson County authorities say travel has returned to normal.

As of about 2:25 p.m., a spokesperson for the Robertson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person has been booked into custody at the Robertson County Jail and Courthouse after multiple firearms and explosives were found inside a home by authorities.

The types of weapons and explosives discovered were not identified, nor was the individual that was taken into custody. Officials say they are also working to remove the explosives.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office had help from the Hearne Police Department, the Bryan Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and other law enforcement agencies.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this report incorrectly stated that the encounter between the individual and law enforcement was a standoff. We apologize for this error.

