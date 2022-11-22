A Caldwell group is preparing to provide community meals for seniors on Thanksgiving day

In God's Hands Ministry in Burleson County expects to feed more than 100 families this Thanksgiving.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — In God's Hands Ministry has existed in Burleson County for 19 years.

This Thanksgiving, the group is set to provide meals for more than 100 families in the Stone Senior Retirement Community in Caldwell.

Melinda Palicka, the Facility Director for In God's Hands Ministry, said that she has provided meals for families in Burleson County for several years and felt called to combine her love of food and her faith.

In 2022, the prices on many food items, including turkey, caused many families a greater financial burden when preparing for the holidays. Palicka said that she kept her faith strong despite the fact that they'd be tasked with acquiring food at elevated costs.

"It’s nerve-wracking saying, ‘Okay what kind of budget are we going to have and how do we reach donors?’ That’s the biggest thing is how do we reach donors," said Palicka.

Recently, Bud Cross Ford, the Ford dealership in Caldwell, Texas, donated to the In God Hands Ministry Group to help with some of the financial costs associated with the Thanksgiving day meal. Palicka shared that she has already planned most of the preparation and planning ahead of the big holiday.

“I don’t have to worry if it’s going to happen because God has always made it happen," said Palicka.