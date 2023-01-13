"It's time to shift!" | Harp Design Co. closes its doors but couple says future endeavors are in the works

The store located on 15th Street will be no more after Jan. 20.

WACO, Texas — Waco TV personalities Clint and Kelly Harp have announced the closure of their furniture and restoration store Harp Design Co.

The store located on 15th Street will be no more after Jan. 20. The website will close at midnight the same day, according to their Facebook post.

The announcement was made Thursday on the official Harp Design co. Facebook page.

Hello, and happy New Year! We hope this finds you well, wherever you are. For over a decade, we’ve been fortunate enough... Posted by Harp Design Co. on Thursday, January 12, 2023

While the couple says they arent accepting any new furniture orders, they are currently completing the last few remaining projects.

The couple will still continue to have their show Restoration Road, on Magnolia Network. "For now, we’re going to focus on all the things that give us the most joy, like continuing to make my show, Restoration Road, for the Magnolia Network."