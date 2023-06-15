Navasota Fire, other agencies make heat-related rescue on 300-foot high communications tower

The rescue happened at approximately 4:39 p.m., according to a release from the City of Navasota.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAVASOTA, Texas — A heat-related rescue took place in Navasota in the late afternoon on Thursday, according to the City of Navasota.

At approximately 4:39 p.m., Navasota Fire responded to a report that a person on a communications tower at 7625 Highway 6 North in Navasota had collapsed due to the heat and was wavering in and out of consciousness. When authorities arrived at the reported place, a tower crew leader informed Navasota Fire and Police of what had happened.

With the assistance of the Bryan Fire Department and other agencies, the crew member was able to be rescued through a ropes system that safely brought them to the ground, where they were eventually transferred to St. Joseph EMS for medical treatment and later to a local hospital by Air Med 12.

The other crew member managed to make it to the ground from the tower safely.