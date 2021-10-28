KAGS' 2021 General Election Guide

BRYAN, Texas — Early voting has begun in the Brazos Valley. Yes, that’s right. Voting.
One year after one of the most consequential elections of our time, thousands of residents will head back to the polls this fall in more locally-focused elections. Seven counties make up the Brazos Valley and our guide will break down what you will be voting for with links to sample ballots.
Here’s what you can expect to see when you approach the ballot box.
Statewide Propositions:
Statewide Propositions will be on all ballots across the State of Texas. Each county will hold election locations for Texans to cast their ballots on these proposals:
State of Texas Proposition 1:
If approved, Proposition 1 would authorize the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to hold charitable raffles at rodeo venues.
State of Texas Proposition 2:
If approved, Proposition 2 would authorize a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation and infrastructure in underdeveloped areas in the county.
State of Texas Proposition 3:
If approved, Proposition 3 would prohibit the state or a political subdivision of the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services or religious organizations.
State of Texas Proposition 4:
If approved, Proposition 4 would change eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.
State of Texas Proposition 5:
If approved, Proposition 5 would provide additional powers to the State Commission of Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.
State of Texas Proposition 6:
If approved, Proposition 6 would approve a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.
State of Texas Proposition 7:
If approved, Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem.
State of Texas Proposition 8:
If approved, Proposition 8 would authorize the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United State who is killed or fatally injured in the lined of duty.
College Station will be the only city in Brazos County holding a local election with multiple cities and school district propositions and City Council races.
What is on the ballot:
City Council Place 4:
City Council Place 6:
City of College Station Proposition A:
If approved, Proposition A would forbid members of the College Station City Council to have a financial interest, direct or indirect, or stock ownership in corporations that are in contract with the city.
City of College Station Proposition B:
If approved, Proposition B would put forth an addition to the city charter that would require council members to disclose campaign contributions greater than $500 and would also have members abstain from voting if their vote could benefit the campaign contributor.
City of College Station Proposition C:
A divisive issue among the City Council, Proposition C would move November elections from even-numbered years to odd-numbered years.
College Station ISD School Board Trustee At-Large Place 1:
- Amy Alge
- Darin Paine
College Station ISD School Board Trustee At-Large Place 2:
- Blaine Decker
- Kim Ege
- Mengmeng Gu
College Station Independent School District Proposition A:
If approved, Proposition A would issue $70,630,000 worth of bonds by the school district to use for school facilities. This includes the first phase of a career and technical education facility and the purchase of land, buses and vehicles. This would be a property tax.
College Station Independent School District Proposition B:
If approved, Proposition B would issue $4,525,000 worth of bonds by the school district for instructional technology and levying the tax in payment. This is a Property Tax Increase
Early Voting Locations:
Here is a list of early voting locations that will be open from now until Oct. 29
Brazos County Election Administrator Office:
300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas
Arena Hall:
2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, Texas
Galilee Baptist Church:
804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility:
1603 Graham Road, College Station, Texas
Memorial Student Center (MSC):
Texas A&M University Room L526, College Station, Texas
Early Voting Hours:
Oct. 25 - 27: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 29 - 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day Voting Locations:
For a full list of Election Day (Nov. 2) voting locations, click here.
Washington County
Early Voting Hours and Locations:
Oct. 25 - 26: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Oct. 27 - 29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Washington County Courthouse Annex:
100 S. Park Street, Brenham, TX 77833
Voting Locations:
Commissioner Precinct One:
Frieden’s Church of Washington – 101 & 109
20322 FM 1155 E, Washington, TX 77880
Washington Co. Event Center – 104, 115, 117, 121
1305 E. Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, TX 77833
Commissioner Precinct Two:
Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department – 203
5295 Main St, Chappell Hill, TX 77426
VFW Hall – 205, 202, 208
1200 E. Tom Green St, Brenham, TX 77833
Commissioner Precinct Three:
American Legion Hall – 307, 316, 320
903 N. Park St, Brenham, TX 77833
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church – 311, 312
8201 Old Gay Hill Rd, Brenham, TX 77833
Commissioner Precinct Four:
Blinn College Student Center – 406, 414, 418, 419
1007 Walter Schwartz Way, Brenham, TX 77833
Burton Community Hall – 410, 413
13100 W. Washington, Burton, TX 77835
Early Voting Hours and Locations:
Oct. 28 to 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Burleson County Courthouse:
W Fox St, Caldwell, TX 77836
Voting Locations:
Precinct Box # 113:
JP 1 & Constable Office, Deanville (6785 FM 111)
Precinct Box # 114:
The Assembly of God Church, Caldwell (107 S. Temple)
Precinct Box # 203:
Cooks Point Community Center, Cooks Point (300 FM 1362 S)
Precinct Box # 204:
SPJST Hall, New Tabor (2674 County Rd 225)
Precinct Box # 207:
Old Bethlehem Church, Tunis (5306 FM 2039)
Precinct Box # 211:
JP 2 & Constable Office, Snook (9434 Slovacek Rd)
Precinct Box # 215:
Beaver Creek Gospel Church, Beaver Creek (727 Beaver Creek Dr.)
Precinct Box # 301:
Burleson County Courthouse, Caldwell (100 W. Buck)
Precinct Box # 305:
Black Jack Baptist Church, Black Jack (7866 County Road 301)
Precinct Box # 308:
Macedonia-Hix Baptist Fellowship Hall, Hix (10822 FM 2000)
Precinct Box # 309:
Chriesman Community Center, Chriesman (404 FM 1363)
Precinct Box # 406:
JP 4 Office, Somerville (616 8th Street, Somerville)
Precinct Box # 410:
Community Chapel, Lyons (14805 SH 36 S, Lyons)
Early Voting Hours and Locations:
Oct. 28-29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Robertson County Election Center:
601 N. Hearne St., Franklin, Tx 77856
Hearne Public Safety Building:
306 W. 3rd Street Hearne, TX 77856
Early Voting Hours and Locations:
Oct. 28-29: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Grimes County Courthouse:
100 S. Main St. Anderson TX
Navasota Center:
101 Stadium Dr. Navasota TX
Election Day Hours and Locations:
Nov. 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Grimes County Annex:
114 W. Buffington Ave. Anderson TX 77830
Iola Community Center:
7264 Main St. Iola TX 77861
Plantersville Town Hall:
11335 Lodge Ln. Plantersville, TX 77363
Navasota Center:
101 Stadium Dr. Navasota TX 77868
Bedias Civic Center:
3652 Main St. Bedias TX 77831
Shiro Community Center:
9594 Volunteer Ave Shiro TX 77876
Keith Community Center:
8808 CR 172 Iola TX 77861
Whitehall Community Center:
14536 FM 362 Navasota TX 77868
