KAGS' 2021 General Election Guide

BRYAN, Texas — Early voting has begun in the Brazos Valley. Yes, that’s right. Voting.

One year after one of the most consequential elections of our time, thousands of residents will head back to the polls this fall in more locally-focused elections. Seven counties make up the Brazos Valley and our guide will break down what you will be voting for with links to sample ballots.

Here’s what you can expect to see when you approach the ballot box.

Statewide Propositions:

Statewide Propositions will be on all ballots across the State of Texas. Each county will hold election locations for Texans to cast their ballots on these proposals:

State of Texas Proposition 1:

If approved, Proposition 1 would authorize the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to hold charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

State of Texas Proposition 2:

If approved, Proposition 2 would authorize a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation and infrastructure in underdeveloped areas in the county.

State of Texas Proposition 3:

If approved, Proposition 3 would prohibit the state or a political subdivision of the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services or religious organizations.

State of Texas Proposition 4:

If approved, Proposition 4 would change eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

State of Texas Proposition 5 :

If approved, Proposition 5 would provide additional powers to the State Commission of Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

State of Texas Proposition 6:

If approved, Proposition 6 would approve a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

State of Texas Proposition 7:

If approved, Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem.

State of Texas Proposition 8:

If approved, Proposition 8 would authorize the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United State who is killed or fatally injured in the lined of duty.

College Station will be the only city in Brazos County holding a local election with multiple cities and school district propositions and City Council races.

What is on the ballot:

City Council Place 4:

Elizabeth R. Cunha (website)

William Wright (website)

City Council Place 6:

Dennis Maloney (website)

Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland (website)

David Levine (website)

City of College Station Proposition A :

If approved, Proposition A would forbid members of the College Station City Council to have a financial interest, direct or indirect, or stock ownership in corporations that are in contract with the city.

City of College Station Proposition B:

If approved, Proposition B would put forth an addition to the city charter that would require council members to disclose campaign contributions greater than $500 and would also have members abstain from voting if their vote could benefit the campaign contributor.

City of College Station Proposition C:

A divisive issue among the City Council, Proposition C would move November elections from even-numbered years to odd-numbered years.

College Station ISD School Board Trustee At-Large Place 1:

Amy Alge

Darin Paine

College Station ISD School Board Trustee At-Large Place 2:

Blaine Decker

Kim Ege

Mengmeng Gu

College Station Independent School District Proposition A:

If approved, Proposition A would issue $70,630,000 worth of bonds by the school district to use for school facilities. This includes the first phase of a career and technical education facility and the purchase of land, buses and vehicles. This would be a property tax.

College Station Independent School District Proposition B:

If approved, Proposition B would issue $4,525,000 worth of bonds by the school district for instructional technology and levying the tax in payment. This is a Property Tax Increase

Early Voting Locations:

Here is a list of early voting locations that will be open from now until Oct. 29

Brazos County Election Administrator Office:

300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas

Arena Hall:

2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, Texas

Galilee Baptist Church:

804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility:

1603 Graham Road, College Station, Texas

Memorial Student Center (MSC):

Texas A&M University Room L526, College Station, Texas

Early Voting Hours:

Oct. 25 - 27: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 - 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day Voting Locations:

For a full list of Election Day (Nov. 2) voting locations, click here.

Washington County

Early Voting Hours and Locations:

Oct. 25 - 26: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 27 - 29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington County Courthouse Annex:

100 S. Park Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Voting Locations:

Commissioner Precinct One:

Frieden’s Church of Washington – 101 & 109

20322 FM 1155 E, Washington, TX 77880

Washington Co. Event Center – 104, 115, 117, 121

1305 E. Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, TX 77833

Commissioner Precinct Two:

Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department – 203

5295 Main St, Chappell Hill, TX 77426

VFW Hall – 205, 202, 208

1200 E. Tom Green St, Brenham, TX 77833

Commissioner Precinct Three:

American Legion Hall – 307, 316, 320

903 N. Park St, Brenham, TX 77833

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church – 311, 312

8201 Old Gay Hill Rd, Brenham, TX 77833

Commissioner Precinct Four:

Blinn College Student Center – 406, 414, 418, 419

1007 Walter Schwartz Way, Brenham, TX 77833

Burton Community Hall – 410, 413

13100 W. Washington, Burton, TX 77835

Early Voting Hours and Locations:

Oct. 28 to 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Burleson County Courthouse:

W Fox St, Caldwell, TX 77836

Voting Locations:

Precinct Box # 113:

JP 1 & Constable Office, Deanville (6785 FM 111)

Precinct Box # 114:

The Assembly of God Church, Caldwell (107 S. Temple)

Precinct Box # 203:

Cooks Point Community Center, Cooks Point (300 FM 1362 S)

Precinct Box # 204:

SPJST Hall, New Tabor (2674 County Rd 225)

Precinct Box # 207:

Old Bethlehem Church, Tunis (5306 FM 2039)

Precinct Box # 211:

JP 2 & Constable Office, Snook (9434 Slovacek Rd)

Precinct Box # 215:

Beaver Creek Gospel Church, Beaver Creek (727 Beaver Creek Dr.)

Precinct Box # 301:

Burleson County Courthouse, Caldwell (100 W. Buck)

Precinct Box # 305:

Black Jack Baptist Church, Black Jack (7866 County Road 301)

Precinct Box # 308:

Macedonia-Hix Baptist Fellowship Hall, Hix (10822 FM 2000)

Precinct Box # 309:

Chriesman Community Center, Chriesman (404 FM 1363)

Precinct Box # 406:

JP 4 Office, Somerville (616 8th Street, Somerville)

Precinct Box # 410:

Community Chapel, Lyons (14805 SH 36 S, Lyons)

Early Voting Hours and Locations:

Oct. 28-29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robertson County Election Center:

601 N. Hearne St., Franklin, Tx 77856

Hearne Public Safety Building:

306 W. 3rd Street Hearne, TX 77856

Early Voting Hours and Locations:

Oct. 28-29: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Grimes County Courthouse:

100 S. Main St. Anderson TX

Navasota Center:

101 Stadium Dr. Navasota TX

Election Day Hours and Locations:

Nov. 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grimes County Annex:

114 W. Buffington Ave. Anderson TX 77830

Iola Community Center:

7264 Main St. Iola TX 77861

Plantersville Town Hall:

11335 Lodge Ln. Plantersville, TX 77363

Navasota Center:

101 Stadium Dr. Navasota TX 77868

Bedias Civic Center:

3652 Main St. Bedias TX 77831

Shiro Community Center:

9594 Volunteer Ave Shiro TX 77876

Keith Community Center:

8808 CR 172 Iola TX 77861

Whitehall Community Center:

14536 FM 362 Navasota TX 77868

Election Day Hours and Locations:

Nov. 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

