COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The world health organization declared coronavirus a pandemic earlier today.

CDC has a list of instructions to follow to protect yourself and loved ones from the coronavirus. These steps include hand-washing, avoiding touching your face, and staying home when you are sick.

And it’s also important to keep your living and workspaces clean.

“Cleaning itself only rids about 97 percent of germs in your home. Sanitizing as your nifty bottle of sanitizer will tell you kills 99.9 percent of germs. Disinfecting and kind of what we do is a step above,” said MaidPro organization manager Lindsey Gomez.

Part of a deep clean includes disinfecting places that come into a lot of human contact.

“We’re always disinfecting the high touch areas, so doorknobs, frames, handles, TV remotes, very far and in between, landline phones stuff like that is always, always part of our checklist,” said Gomez.

When cleaning different rooms inside a building, it is important to disinfect supplies so germs don’t spread.

“All of our supplies get disinfected on a daily basis, so we’re not cross contaminating or anything like that. We do wear gloves. We switch gloves in between bathrooms. We finish bathroom clean, change your gloves. We even have a certain way that we take our gloves off. To keep the germs from spreading,” said Gomez.

The CDC also advises you to disinfect frequently touched surfaces with a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

