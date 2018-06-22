BRYAN, Texas -- Traffic problems at the corner of Villa Maria Rd and Carter Creek Prkwy in Bryan will soon be over, according to TXDot.

The right lane leading up to that intersection was closed on May 31st, after state engineers determined the road was no longer safe for cars and a storm sewer needed to be replaced. That project will begin next week, according to a TXDot spokesperson.

The lane closure has caused traffic buildup, which often stretches blocks, towards the intersection of Villa Maria and S. Texas Avenue.

While the lane has been closed for weeks, there are rarely TXDot crews on the scene, prompting residents to wonder and guess why the lane was closed and when it will reopen.

“Nobody’s working,” said Sonny Brown, a Barber whose store is on Villa Maria. “It’s just blocking that traffic and they’ve had a couple wrecks out front.”

Brown also said reckless drivers have been cutting through his parking lot to avoid the line. He’s worried they may accidentally hurt pedestrians who are using the parking lot.

“It hurts the whole complex and the whole area here,” Brown said. “It’s just a bottleneck.”

TXDot apologized for the inconvenience the lane closure has caused.

© 2018 KAGS