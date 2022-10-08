New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers beds but is in dire need of committee members to help them.

BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help.

A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez said with only five members on the committee to help, it's been putting a strain on them to do everything.

In the midst of trying to find their own building that accommodates them, they currently share warehouse space with Habitat for Humanity in Bryan.

Rodriguez stressed how it has become a burden on them.

"We have over 100 children waiting for beds right now, so any little help money donation, lumber whatever we really would appreciate it," said Rodriguez. "Right now us just five doing it, it's a lot of work, we're being pulled in all directions."

The chapter hopes to gain at least 20 more members to help them create beds, host fundraisers and just take the heavy load that's on just the five of them she stated.

Their next delivery will be on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.