x
L.A. gas prices surpass $6 for the first time

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 1 cent Wednesday to $6.021, one day after surpassing $6 for the first time.

The average price has risen 29 consecutive days, increasing $1.234, including 2.3 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 14.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.225 higher than one month ago and $2.097 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to a record $5.976, the 32nd consecutive increase. It has risen $1.216 during the streak, including 2 cents Tuesday.

The Orange County average price is 13.4 cents more than one week ago, $1.199 higher than one month ago and $2.069 greater than one year ago.

"The major factor in the latest price increases continues to be the uncertainty around the Torrance Refinery restart," said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The refinery has been having issues restarting a key unit that went offline after a March 6 power outage, creating a supply issue, Montgomery told City News Service.

The refinery is capable of producing 1.8 billion gallons of gasoline per year, nearly 10% of the state's demand, a refinery official said.

