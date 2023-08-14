Lumberton woman is officially Dairy Queen's biggest fan in Texas

Brandi Wolfe beat out more than 6,700 other contestants to claim the coveted title.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton woman has been named "The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas" by The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council.

The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council searched all over the state to find their biggest fan.

The search for “The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas” involved hearing stories from Dairy Queen fans all over Texas. From the Gulf to the Panhandle, from the bayous to the plains, and everywhere else in between. 268,596 square miles were scoured.

Wolfe beat them all for the crown.

“I have lived in my hometown for more than 30 years and Dairy Queen has been my go-to spot since I was a child. I went on dates to DQ with my high school sweetheart, who is now my husband, and we love taking our children there, which is beyond special in itself. I am ecstatic to be named the Biggest DQ Fan!” said Wolfe.

For being the Biggest DQ Fan in Texas, Wolfe gets free food, DQ swag, Josh Abbott items (Abbott sings the jingle 'That’s What I Like About Texas' for DQ restaurants in Texas), Dr Pepper shirts and a fun celebration at the Dairy Queen in Lumberton.

The four runner ups are Aidan (AJ) Adamek of Yoakum, TX, Cassidy Keuhl of Allen, TX, Garrett Estes of League City, TX and Hannah Baker of Deer Park, TX. They will all receive DQ gift cards, DQ shirts and Dr Pepper swag.

“We loved hearing all the stories and seeing all the photos from our fans enjoying their favorite Treats & Eats. And while it was difficult to choose, Brandi Wolfe made a great case for being our number one fan in Texas. We’re thrilled to recognize her passion for everything DQ.” said CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council Lou Romanus.

The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchises operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for Dairy Queens in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu, along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com.