McCamey AD Michael Woodard given two year probation and public reprimand

This comes after a Texas UIL investigation into the viral incident during the McCamey/Cisco playoff softball game.

MCCAMEY, Texas — UPDATE: In the UIL State Executive Committee Meeting on Tuesday morning, McCamey High School and head softball coach Michael Woodard appeared on the zoom meeting.

At about 10:25 a.m., Woodard along with McCamey Superintendent Michael Valencia were brought into the meeting.

During discussion it was revealed that the catcher has had at least four other incidents like this, two during warmup games, one during bi-district play and the viral throw during the Cisco game. All of these plays resulted in batter interference.

Coach Woodard said he didn't notice a pattern and if he did he would've took appropriate action.

It was also revealed that the catcher, a senior, was removed from all athletic activity following the incident and the coach received a written reprimand and will no longer serve as the Softball Head Coach in the future.

After the discussion, both Coach Woodard and the school district were unanimously given two years probation and public reprimand.

This entails that if anything else happens like this then worse consequences will be enforced.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A University Interscholastic League (UIL) hearing has been set, following an investigation into the viral incident during the McCamey vs. Cisco UIL softball playoff game .

McCamey High School and head softball coach Michael Woodard will appear before the UIL State Executive Committee on Tuesday, May 23 at 10:45 a.m.

This will be an evidentiary hearing for consideration of penalties for violations of Section 51(b)(1), School District Personnel, and Section 52(b), School Violations.

The UIL will see if the school district and/or Woodard violated these two sections of its Constitution.

Section 51(b)(1) states, "failing to comply with the Athletic Code, Athletic Code for Coaches, Music Code, Academic Code or One-Act Play Code."

Section 52(b) states, "Violations of UIL rules: Failing to comply with the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, when not in conflict with State Board of Education rules or regulations."