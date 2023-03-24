Missing person alert issued for 17-year-old from Bryan

Those with knowledge on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Bryan Police Department.

BRYAN, Texas — A missing person alert has been issued for a 17-year-old out in the Bryan-College Station area by the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Maryuri Nicolle Urquia-Baires, the missing person, was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Wellborn Road in Bryan on Saturday, March 11, according to AANBV.

She is described as being five feet tall, weighing around 130 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe Urquia-Baires could still be in the Bryan-College Station area.