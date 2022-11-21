x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old from College Station

The female in question has reportedly been missing since Wednesday, Nov. 16. She was previously seen in the 300 block of Manuel Drive in College Station.
Credit:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old female from College Station.

Paris Clark, the missing person, was reportedly last seen in the 300 block of Manuel Drive in College Station on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Clark was reportedly last seen wearing a white hoodie with purple and blue butterflies and black leggings. 

Those with information on Clark's whereabouts are requested to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

BTU is preparing for extreme winter weather to prevent a repeat of 2021

Before You Leave, Check This Out