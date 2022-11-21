Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old from College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old female from College Station.
Paris Clark, the missing person, was reportedly last seen in the 300 block of Manuel Drive in College Station on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Clark was reportedly last seen wearing a white hoodie with purple and blue butterflies and black leggings.
Those with information on Clark's whereabouts are requested to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.