Opponents of Bryan ISD's proposed gender-neutral reforms speak out at School Board Meeting

The school district is looking to put gender-neutral pronouns in the student handbook and code of conduct

BRYAN, Texas — Opponents of a proposed change by Bryan ISD to include gender-neutral terminology in their handbooks and code of conduct spoke out at the School District's board meeting Monday.

Back in July, BISD proposed switching gender-specific pronouns like "he" and "her" in their official documents into "they/their," which is a commonly used pronoun that assists in not assuming one's identity, or taking out pronouns altogether.

"The pronoun issue is just a first step in a bigger, longer, uh, term 'extreme left agenda,'" Susan Lucas, a Bryan ISD alumna said.

Opponents of the measure also wondered who would benefit from the pronoun changes in the student handbook and code of conduct.

"How does this help or improve the education of the student?" Bryan citizen Jake Caswell said. "This world is so confusing enough so think about the students."

A recent study from the Trevor Project found 1 in 4 LGBTQ youth preferred to use gender-neutral pronouns.

Caswell added that freedom in America must be vigilant.

"Do not succumb to the culture of change," he said.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christie Whitbeck said there are no substantive changes to the handbook and no additional changes to gender identity or distinction.

Brian Merrell who presented the formal changes explained the revisions as a more compassionate language and presented examples of how the gender-neutral changes would be implied.

"Truly there isn't a change to practice," Merrell said.

Merrell also addressed dress code revisions that now include athletic shorts in grades 7 and 8.