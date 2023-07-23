Plane crashes into vacant home in Georgetown

Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

AUSTIN, Texas — A small plane crashed into a vacant, two-story home in Georgetown on Sunday morning.

According to the Georgetown Fire Department (GFD), the crash occurred just before noon in the 500 block of Northwood Dr. The plane had three occupants, all of whom were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We are now in Georgetown where a plane crashed down on this vacant house. 3 people inside the plane were sent to the hospital & NTSB is investigating. I talked to a woman who says she saw the whole thing. More at 5:30. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/UMMzdg8K1F — Kelsey Sanchez (@KelsSanchez) July 23, 2023

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is beginning an investigation into what caused the crash to occur. GFD will assist in the early stages of the investigation.

People are asked to avoid the area on Sunday.

