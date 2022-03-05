The City of Bryan said the renovations include safety updates and landscaping.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan city council members have approved replacing six playgrounds that are located throughout the city.

The conditions of the parks have influenced the city council members to prioritize replacing the parks.

Parks and Recreational Director, David Schmitz said, "the current parks are just worn out, replacing old units that are worn out, some of the pieces are missing and that kind of thing."

Rubber surfaces will be installed in each park to ensure children are safe while playing. The replacements will cost the city more than $980,000.

"What we look at when we put the new playgrounds is also the surfacing that they're on, we want to make sure that it's safe," Schmitz said.

The city will begin reconstruction despite, the city's difficulty battling its year-long supply chain shortage. The supplies are still being used to build three out of the six parks. The supplies have come from three different manufacturers. Schmitz said they will get some parts sooner, and others later.

The City of Bryan's focus isn't just on the six playgrounds, but all around Bryan, Schmitz said.

"You'll see more coming in the next year as we work towards trying to upgrade and make repairs, changes throughout the system," he said.

City council members will also focus on benches, playground tables, and park shades.

"The only shade that should be thrown is on the playgrounds, which we’re in more need of it," Schmitz said.

