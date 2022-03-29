Power lines came down between Southwest Parkway and Rock Prairie Road.

BRYAN, Texas — UPDATE 7:45 P.M.: The section of Highway 6 has been reopened.

7:15 p.m.: The College Station Police Department is asking drivers to detour from Highway 6 near Southwest Parkway and Rock Prairie Road.

This is due to power lines being down in the area. A portion of Highway 6 between these two roads has been closed. Traffic is being detoured in the area and the backup is expected to last for some time.

The call for help came in just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities are asking you to plan ahead and take an alternate route. It is not yet known how long the shut down will last. We will continue to update you with more information as it comes in.