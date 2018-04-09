MADISON COUNTY, Texas—The reward for a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from Madison County has increased to $12,500.

Jared Luke Langley is wanted for multiple crimes including burglary and evading arrest.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Langley has ties to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

Langley’s last known address was in Midway, but DPS said he’s also got ties to Montgomery County.

DPS officials said Langley eluded authorities in July of 2016 when he fled on foot as the Madison County Sheriff’s Office tried to arrest him.

Langley has past work experience in welding and construction and may go by the nickname “Twisted” or “Twist.”

Authorities said Langley should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information call Crimestoppers or DPS.

