Suspect arrested, facing multiple charges after 'active shooter' incident in Royse City

Royse City police said the shooter was in custody, and no one was injured in the incident.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Royse City police said a shooter was in custody after officers worked an "active shooter" incident Friday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., Royse City police got a call of an active shooter with multiple shots fired at Royse City Medical Lodge in the 900 block of W. Interstate 30. Police said they arrived within two minutes.

"They entered the facility. They were told where the shooter was at. They found a female shooter. They found her in the hallway and took her into custody without incident,” said Chief Kirk Aldridge, Royse City Police Department.

Police said the woman fired a rifle as soon as she walked in, looking for a man inside one of the rooms.

"She came in, basically calling his name and fired some rounds. It looks like they hit ceiling,” said Aldridge.

Police said no one was hurt inside the facility, which is a nursing home and rehab facility.

Police said they had multiple criminal trespass warnings on this suspect, identified as 55-year-old Sarah Michelle Cater, telling her not to come onto the property.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Chief Aldridge said Carter was arrested in March 2023 for trespassing.

“There is a resident that resides there that she’s had a previous relationship with, and she was out there trying to see him," said Aldridge.

During the shooting, officers placed a nearby school on lockdown as a precaution and have closed the facility until their crime scene investigation is complete.

The chief said the employees and patients were shaken up but is grateful that no lives were lost.

Police said Carter has been booked into the Rockwall County jail and is facing five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The department says the shooting remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.