Salvation Army B-CS giving away free backpacks and supplies this Saturday

The drive-thru event will be held on Saturday August 8 from 6 pm- 8 pm.

BRYAN, Texas — Need a little help this back-to-school season? The Salvation Army has got you covered.

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station will be hosting a drive-thru backpack event for children in grades K-12 on Saturday August 8.

Every year the Salvation Army of B-CS has a Summer Celebration event to welcome in the new school year and provide supplies, haircuts, and other resources for families in need. Unfortunately due to COVID-19, this year's event had to be canceled, but that isn't stopping the Salvation Army from providing for the community.

Back to School Drive Thru Backpack Event Causes event by The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station on Saturday, August 8 2020

The drive-thru event will be held at 2506 Cavitt Ave in Bryan from 6pm-8pm. Parents/Guardians are asked to bring their children with them to receive their free backpacks and snack bags.