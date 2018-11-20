Down at the FCS level, a Sam Houston State standout who happens to be a Brazos Valley product could end the season with a little hardware.

Quarterback Ty Brock has been named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which is given annually to the best freshman of the year.

With the Bearkat offense needing a spark after a coupe games, head coach K.C. Keeler called on Brock and the College Station product delivered. In nine games, Brock threw for over 2,400 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The QB averaged over 265 yards per game. Sam Houston is not in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2010, but the future is bright with number 11 behind center.

