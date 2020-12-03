COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The SEC has suspended all regular season competition for teams in all sports on all SEC campuses, according to a press release emailed on Thursday.

This announcement comes about an hour after the SEC canceled the 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. However, this does not include teams and individuals in NCAA competition at this time, according to the press release.

The suspension is expected to last until March 30.

The SEC isn't the only one putting restrictions on its competitions. The Big Ten Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference have all canceled competition play.

While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Brazos Valley at this time, health officials say social distancing is best in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

