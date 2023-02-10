For National Hispanic Heritage Month, KAGS is highlighting individuals and businesses that are elevating the Latino community in the Brazos Valley.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brigadier General Joe Ramirez is a proud Mexican American, Houston native, and graduate of Texas A&M University; where he now serves as the vice president for student affairs.

“Sangre Mexicana Corazon Americano, which means Mexican blood, American Heart. And I never forgot that. In fact, those words are tattooed on my arm to this day“ Ramirez said. "I am proud to be an American, and truly proud. Served this nation for 31 years, and I will always be proud to have served this nation a uniform nation I love but I'm also proud of my Mexican heritage.”

Growing up in an all-Hispanic neighborhood in the inner city, Ramirez says everybody knew everybody. It was there, that he learned the value of family and faith.

“As far as family goes, it's still one of the most important things in my life," Ramirez said. "My father taught me early on that you got to love three things in your life. Love your God, your family, and your country, and to this day I still hold true to those ideals.”

Ramirez's father also helped teach him the value of hard work. He was also an army veteran, serving his country for 22 years, including time as a prisoner of war.

“I also learned the value of hard work and the fact that you know, working hard for you can achieve anything in your life. I was the first member of my family to ever go to college," Ramirez said. "My father told me early on that you can be whatever you want to be, but you got to be willing to work hard for it.”

Before he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, one of only 3 Hispanic general officers in the U.S. Military at the time, and the 45th commandant at Texas A&M, Ramirez was just a first-generation student trying to make it. Now, he uses his experience to help the latest batch of first-generation students achieve their dreams too.

“I also remember walking across his campus thinking to myself that I can't fail this. My parents have sacrificed greatly to give me this opportunity, and I can't quit. I can't run away from this," Ramirez said. "This is an important thing for me and for our family, and thankfully, with a lot of help from God and my family, I stuck it out and was able to make it.”