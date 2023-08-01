Texas A&M concludes internal review around failed journalism professor hiring, agrees to $1 million settlement

"It is time to come together, put our house back in order, and vow to never let this happen again," said Chancellor John Sharp in a message.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M has announced that the Office of General Counsel has completed its internal review of the university's failed hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy.

As a result of the internal review, Texas A&M has agreed to pay McElroy $1 million as part of a legal settlement. A five page review of the events leading up to the failed hiring detailed events as early as May 2023 around McElroy's candidacy to lead the new journalism program at A&M, as well as the internal discussions and outside influence that had effect on the process.

Chancellor John Sharp also gave a statement on the situation, and even explicitly apologized to both McElroy and Dr. Joy Alonzo, another Texas A&M professor whose actions garnered attention.

An excerpt can be found below:

"It is time to come together, put our house back in order, and vow to never let this happen again. We must all re-dedicate ourselves to the Aggie Values that define us and bind us.

To begin with, I want to apologize publicly to Dr. McElroy and fervently hope we can eventually heal with our mutual love for Texas A&M.

To Dr. Alonzo, I am sorry her name was bandied about in the news media four months after the university had cleared her of allegations she had criticized Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in a manner that at least one student found offensive.

The report also corrects the false narrative that I ordered an investigation into Dr. Alonzo and am not a champion of academic freedom because I took one brief, non-threatening phone call from the lieutenant governor.

The truth is, the university put her on paid leave while it investigated with no initiation or interference from me. Further, Dr. Joy Alonzo says she has no issue with how the university handled her case."

In a statement to KAGS, McElroy had the following to say:

"This matter has been resolved. But I wish I could bottle the encouragement I received from organizations, government officials, friends and strangers, and distribute that support to the rest of the world. I will remember every resolution, public statement, commentary and friendly email or text. However I know others deserve similar attention -- from Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, still detained in Russia, to the everyday people who quietly bear the brunt of oppressive policies and practices. I’m moving forward. I’m excited about projects I have resumed at the University of Texas at Austin, including work in ethical leadership in media as well as supporting community journalism. My career continues as does my commitment to journalism, higher education and trying to do the right thing."

Click here to view the webpage regarding the internal review and access the documents that were provided by the Office of General Counsel.

