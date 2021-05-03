Texas A&M to continue following COVID-19 protocols

The university will continue to follow the “Guidance for Spring Semester of 2021 and Related Issues” guidelines that was issued in October of last year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M announced Friday they will continue to adhere to the guidelines set for the spring semester and keep all COVID-19 regulations and protocols in place.

This comes after Gov. Abbott announced this week that all Texas COVID-19 regulations will be lifted beginning next Wednesday, March 10. The governor said the state will allow private businesses and education systems like A&M to make their own COVID-19 related decisions.

In a statement released Friday, Chancellor John Sharp said they will continue to adhere to the “Guidance for Spring Semester of 2021 and Related Issues” that was issued back in October of last year.

"With the end of the spring semester only 6-8 weeks away, A&M system members should continue to follow system guidance, “Guidance for Spring Semester of 2021 and Related Issues” issued in October 2020 on testing, face coverings, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limitations, co-curricular activities, among other matters." Sharp said.

At the conclusion of this semester, the university will reassess their COVID-19 protocols as it relates to the current status of the pandemic.