Texas A&M inviting fans for the filming of a nationally televised commercial

Ad shoot for football season seeking 5,000 fans in Aggie gear for a Midnight Yell Practice reenactment.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It may be the middle of summer, but Texas A&M University is inviting fans to participate in a fall tradition early this year.

Midnight Yell Practice will be reenacted today as part of the filming of the universities national football commercial that will air during fall games.

The university is asking for 5,000 fans to come to Kyle Field Friday at 7 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a free, special edition Texas A&M T-shirt.

Attendees are told to enter through the northeast entrance of Kyle Field at 7 p.m. to be in place for filming beginning at sundown.

Fans should expect to be at the stadium for several hours.

Texas A&M will provide free food and refreshments, but fans are encouraged to bring unopened bottled water and snacks. Participants need to be 18 or older or show up with a parent/guardian.

Free public parking is available for this event in Lot 62 (limited space available) and in the West Campus Garage.