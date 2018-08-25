Texas A&M Men’s Golf Ranked No. 4 In Preseason Coaches Poll
NORMAN, Okla.- The Texas A&M’s men’s golf team is ranked fourth in the Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Coaches Poll, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Friday.
Defending NCAA Champion Oklahoma State topped the poll, receiving all 19 first place votes. In addition to the Cowboys, only Alabama and Oklahoma ranked higher than the Aggies. Vanderbilt, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Florida, LSU and Texas rounded out the Top 10.
The Aggies won a school-record six tournaments in 2017-18, and reached the match play quarterfinals at the NCAA Championships. Texas A&M returns four of the five golfers from last year’s NCAA Championship lineup, including All-Americans Chandler Phillips and Brandon Smith.
No. 4 Texas A&M tees off for the first time in 2018-19 on September 14 at the OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational, hosted by Illinois at Olympia Fields Country Club.
Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Oklahoma State (19)
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Texas A&M
5. Vanderbilt
6. Auburn
7. Georgia Tech
8. Florida
9. LSU
10. Texas
T11. California
T11. Stanford
13. Clemson
14. Baylor
15. Texas Tech
16. Illinois
17. Arkansas
18. Duke
19. Arizona State
20. Southern California
21. UCLA
22. North Carolina
23. UNLV
24. Wake Forest
25. Florida State