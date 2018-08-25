Texas A&M Men’s Golf Ranked No. 4 In Preseason Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla.- The Texas A&M’s men’s golf team is ranked fourth in the Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Coaches Poll, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Friday.

Defending NCAA Champion Oklahoma State topped the poll, receiving all 19 first place votes. In addition to the Cowboys, only Alabama and Oklahoma ranked higher than the Aggies. Vanderbilt, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Florida, LSU and Texas rounded out the Top 10.

The Aggies won a school-record six tournaments in 2017-18, and reached the match play quarterfinals at the NCAA Championships. Texas A&M returns four of the five golfers from last year’s NCAA Championship lineup, including All-Americans Chandler Phillips and Brandon Smith.

No. 4 Texas A&M tees off for the first time in 2018-19 on September 14 at the OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational, hosted by Illinois at Olympia Fields Country Club.

Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Oklahoma State (19)

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Texas A&M

5. Vanderbilt

6. Auburn

7. Georgia Tech

8. Florida

9. LSU

10. Texas

T11. California

T11. Stanford

13. Clemson

14. Baylor

15. Texas Tech

16. Illinois

17. Arkansas

18. Duke

19. Arizona State

20. Southern California

21. UCLA

22. North Carolina

23. UNLV

24. Wake Forest

25. Florida State

