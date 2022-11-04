Texas DPS launches campaign against Fentanyl crisis

The agency hopes to combat the deadly drug with their "One Pill Kills" campaign.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has implemented a plan to market Governor Greg Abbott's "One Pill Kills" campaign around the state and online.

This campaign will feature signs and posters in and around over 350 Texas DPS offices as well as an informational webpage with a ton of resources regarding the anti-Fentanyl campaign.

Governor Abbott states that "Fentanyl is now the deadliest drug threat facing Texas and the nation, with thousands of innocent Texans and Americans losing their lives to this clandestine killer."

According to the DPS, they have seized over 350 million lethal doses of fentanyl around the state, since 2021.

The fight against this deadly drug continues to grow around the state and country as it is becoming increasingly more common.

To view the Texas DPS campaign webpage visit here.