'Die-in' rally to be held at Texas State Capitol to address overdose crisis

"Gov. Abbott’s overdose response plan is a far cry from the comprehensive public health strategies Texans need right now," the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance said.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Six Texas Harm Reduction Alliance delegations from across the state will hold a "die-in" on the lawn of the Texas State Capitol Wednesday to call for policy changes to end the overdose crisis.

The six delegations from San Antonio, El Paso, Laredo, West Texas, Austin and Houston are coming together to encourage Texas lawmakers to make changes to policies to prevent drug overdoses.

"Gov. Abbott’s overdose response plan is a far cry from the comprehensive public health strategies Texans need right now," a press release from the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance stated.

The rally will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 on the South lawn of the Capitol.

Community members will share personal testimonies regarding substance abuse, homelessness and incarceration. The following Texas lawmakers and officials will also be in attendance:

Texas Rep. Donna Howard

Texas Rep. Elizabeth Campos

Texas Rep. Jolanda Jones

Texas Rep. Erin Zweiner

Travis County Judge Andy Brown

Austin Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes

A month into the 88th Texas legislative session, there have been nine bills filed to authorize fentanyl testing strips after Gov. Greg Abbott stated his support for the "drug checking tool," the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance said. Previously, Abbott has been outspoken on his opposition to the authorization of fentanyl test strips and other "harm reduction efforts."

According to the group, the testing strips by themselves are not enough to reduce the numbers of people that overdose in Texas. Instead, the group is calling on lawmakers to also authorize:

Harm reduction centers

Fentanyl test strips and other drug checking tools

Expansion of naloxone, commonly known by the brand name "Narcan," and treatment access

Stronger 911 "good Samaritan" law

Affordable and supportive housing in Texas