FirstNet Authority and law enforcement are working together to keep Texas safe

A partnership between FirstNet Authority and Brazos Valley agencies are shaping the future of law enforcement and emergency response.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Across Texas drones are being used as a force multiplier for their everyday operations, large-scale public events and emergencies.

FirstNet is the broadband network, providing secure and reliable connectivity exclusively for first responders.

Agencies on FirstNet can easily communicate across jurisdictions to coordinate their response with other agencies.

User Experience Domain Lead at FirstNet, Travis Hull is proud of the work this partnership has done and is excited about future technology FirstNet is constituently working on.

"This makes them able to deploy their teams more efficiently, more effectively, and really get an understanding as things are evolving within the incident or whatever project that happens to be going on, Hull said. "As opposed to relying on verbal communication from boots on the ground."