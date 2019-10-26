BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's the weekend and that means you may be looking for something to do. We've put together a list of just some of the many events happening in and around Brazos County that you and your family can enjoy.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26, 2019:
- Row House College Station is hosting a rowing fundraiser that benefits and brings awareness to Breast Cancer Research. Donations can be accepted through thepinkoar.com for any amount. You don't have to be an expert rower. Classes begin at 9:15 a.m. and you'll get indoor rowing and strength training workouts. Row House College Station is located at 4001 State HWY 6, Suite 400. The business is Aggie owned and operated. To learn more, call 979-599-9319 or email collegestation@therowhouse.com.
- Saturday is the last day Aggieland Adventure Zoo and Safari Park will be hosting their "Boo at the Zoo" event. They're located at 18075 FM 974 in Bryan and the event goes from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The event is part of Aggieland Safari's Zoo-tober Fest and includes spooky-themed animal talks and the Haunted Woods. With Zoo-tober Fest, events include a photo booth, games, hay maze and a pumpkin patch! To learn more, visit aggielandsafari.com.
AGGIELAND SAFARI
- If you're looking for a way to impress a date, or take a group of friends out for a night they won't soon forget, consider going to Messina Hof Winery and taking part in their Chamber of Screams Murder Mystery Dinner. The event is at 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan and starts at 7 p.m. As a guest, get ready to participate in the drama and feast on a delicious dinner as well as Messina Hof's award-winning Texas wine. Tickets are $69.95 plus tax and gratuity and includes a three course meal and wine.
- The StageCenter Community Theatre is hosting its FrightNights Haunted House. They're located at 218 North Bryan Avenue in Bryan. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the last ticket will be sold at 11:30 p.m. Tickets are only $10 at the door, but no one under the age of 13 can be admitted without an adult.
- The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley continues their Ground Zero 360 exhibit this weekend from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 4180 HWY 6 South in College Station. Admission is free and the whole family can learn about September 11 and the impact it had on our country. The exhibit, created by New York photographer Nicola McClean, has images, stories and audio recordings of that fateful day. You can also touch a fragment of one of the steel I-beams and broken granite from one of the World Trade Center towers. The exhibit also showcases personal artifacts and items from first responders who were there that day and survived to tell their stories. For more information, click here.