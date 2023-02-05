Missing teenager from College Station found in San Antonio, one still missing

Le'Ashtian Blanks was last seen in the 1500 block of Harvey Road--the Post Oak Mall--in College Station on June 26.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley and College Station Police Department has updated previously issued missing person alerts for two 16-year-old teenagers last seen in College Station.

Le'Ashtian Blanks was last seen in the 1500 block of Harvey Road--the Post Oak Mall--around 6 p.m. on June 26 with another teenager, who was found in the San Antonio area.

KAGS has removed previous mentions of the other individual because they are a minor.

Blanks is described as being six feet two inches, having black hair and brown eyes, and weighing 208 pounds. The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says that it is believed that he is not in the local area and could be anywhere in Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blanks is advised to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.